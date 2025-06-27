Analysis: Examining the top 5 performing defenders in LaLiga 2024/25

The 2024/25 LALIGA EA SPORTS season has witnessed a generation of defenders who have raised the bar of competition. Through their consistency, statistics, and most importantly, their influence on collective success, these players have left a lasting impact on their teams.

Below, we review the top five defenders of the campaign, detailing their performance and the achievements reached alongside their clubs.

Dani Vivian has been the undisputed leader of Athletic Club’s defense, delivering one of his best seasons as a professional. He played 32 matches in LALIGA, totaling 2,605 minutes and scoring 4 goals—an impressive tally for a central defender. His solidity is evident in the 13 clean sheets and his ability to anticipate and clear dangerous balls.

But beyond the stats, Vivian was crucial to Athletic’s collective success: the Bilbao-based team qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2014/15, securing fourth place in LALIGA EA SPORTS. This return to Europe’s top competition marks a milestone for the club and highlights the defensive work led by Vivian.

Dani Vivian of Athletic Bilbao LaLiga

Iñigo Martínez was one of the pillars of FC Barcelona’s backline, bringing experience and composure during crucial moments. In the 2024/25 season, he played 28 matches, totaling 2,493 minutes, helping keep 8 clean sheets and recovering possession 126 times (91.6% success rate), all while receiving no red cards—showcasing his defensive skill.

Martínez was also a key part of a Barcelona side that secured a domestic treble: LALIGA, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de España champions.

Moreover, the team reached the Champions League semifinals for the first time in six years. His leadership and consistency were instrumental in one of the club’s most successful campaigns in recent history.

The breakout defensive revelation of the season was Pau Cubarsí. At just 18 years old, he established himself as a starter for Barcelona. He played 35 matches, totaling 2,621 minutes, helping the team keep 11 clean sheets and conceding only 30 goals during his time on the pitch.

Cubarsí stood out for his maturity, anticipation, and excellent aerial ability (winning 81.1% of aerial duels per match). He was also a key part of the defense that achieved Barcelona’s domestic treble (LALIGA EA SPORTS, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de España). His emergence has been one of the most positive developments for the club’s future.

Omar Alderete has been Getafe’s defensive stronghold, playing 34 matches and logging 2,978 minutes in LALIGA—one of José Bordalás’ indispensable players. Known for his toughness (6.92 clearances and 3.08 aerial duels won per match, accounting for 93% of the team's total) and shot-blocking ability (0.66 per game), Alderete was instrumental in Getafe's solid defensive season.

The team comfortably avoided relegation and posted one of its best recent defensive records, staying well clear of the drop zone and showing solidity against direct rivals.

He also contributed 1 goal and was vital in 8 clean-sheet matches. His performance was crucial in keeping Getafe in the top flight for another year.

Andrei Ratiu LaLiga

Andrei Ratiu was one of the standout full-backs of the season, blending physical effort, defensive security, and offensive contribution. He played 26 league matches, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists, actively contributing to 18 of Rayo’s victories.

His season coincided with the club’s best campaign in over a decade: Rayo Vallecano finished eighth in LALIGA, qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League and returning to European competition after a 24-year absence.

Ratiu also played a prominent role in the Copa del Rey, where Rayo reached the round of 16. His consistency and versatility were vital to this historic success.