Alaves coach Coudet: Victory over Real Betis was for fans

Carlos Volcano
Alaves coach Eduardo Coudet was left delighted after their 3-1 win against Real Betis.

Kike Garcia hit a hat-trick for Alaves on Saturday.

Coudet said: "The dynamics are difficult to change sometimes. The team has been working well, it has never been outplayed by its rivals, and we have to trust and believe.

"We have a great internal group of players, we are convinced that we will do well this way. I am left with the fact that we have never stopped trying to win the match.”

"We cannot negotiate what the fans are asking for, that every ball is contested, the fight is non-negotiable and I think the team is doing it."

