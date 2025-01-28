Alaves coach Coudet unhappy after Celta Vigo draw

Alaves coach Eduardo Coudet admits it was two points dropped after their 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo on Monday night.

Alaves had an early lead via Kike Garcia's penalty, but Celta struck in the second-half through Pablo Duran to earn the away point.

Afterwards, Coudet said: "It's not enough because it's at home, we took the lead. There were few shots, although we had more risky actions. In the first half we didn't suffer, but Celta handled the ball well and in the second half we had trouble sustaining the pressure.

"Kike was not angry about the substitution, he is spontaneous when it comes to the game. These are things that need to be improved"

"We must continue working and improving, we cannot let points slip away like this."

He added: "We have received cards, we have some options. We have to try to get the best out of the squad we have available"