Al Gharafa striker Joselu: I miss Real Madrid

Joselu left Double winners Real Madrid for Qatar over the summer.
"You always miss being treated like at home," he said in an interview with EFE . "I've had the greatest luck, which is to have been able to be there.
"Simply the first day I put on that shirt and stepped onto that pitch was the best day of my life. Having the opportunity to wear that shirt at the Bernabéu, which was a childhood dream that was so difficult to achieve, that very few Spanish players can achieve."
He added, "I don't regret the decision I made because I believe that in life you never have to regret the decisions you make, but it's true that when I watch Madrid I feel like I was there myself and I've been lucky enough to live moments that are equal to or better than those you are living now."