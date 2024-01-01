Tribal Football
Al Gharafa striker Joselu: I miss Real Madrid
Al Gharafa striker Joselu admits he misses Spain.

Joselu left Double winners Real Madrid for Qatar over the summer.

"You always miss being treated like at home," he said in an interview with EFE . "I've had the greatest luck, which is to have been able to be there.

"Simply the first day I put on that shirt and stepped onto that pitch was the best day of my life. Having the opportunity to wear that shirt at the Bernabéu, which was a childhood dream that was so difficult to achieve, that very few Spanish players can achieve."

He added, "I don't regret the decision I made because I believe that in life you never have to regret the decisions you make, but it's true that when I watch Madrid I feel like I was there myself and I've been lucky enough to live moments that are equal to or better than those you are living now."

