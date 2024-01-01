Adrian: Real Betis completely changed from when I left

Adrian is excited to have returned to Real Betis.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper, 37, had his presentation today after re-signing with his former junior club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Adrian said, "As the president has said, I had to leave the club at a different time, different leaders, another way of managing it, far from what it is now. It was also an opportunity for me, I don't have any regret in that sense, there have been eleven seasons in which I have grown a lot.

"I arrived in London single, I return with three children and a beautiful family. The opportunities return and I think it was time, we have always been in contact. but I never stopped being here, being in contact with the club, with people from the offices, the props... And here we are.

"How nice that the path has brought us together again after so much time. A more mature Adrián. with more experience, with some titles, having fought for everything at Liverpool... I come with that mentality and with that desire, I think you can see in my face the happiness and fulfillment that I have."

Adrian also said: "Betis has changed in everything, in many things, it has improved incredibly. These days in the Stadium and the Sports City I have seen things that I did not know about. I am like a child with new shoes enjoying everything in the club. There is room for improvement, we are going to work for it, but the club has welcomed me with open arms, it seems like I have been here all my life.

"I have been like Erasmus in England for eleven years, I have learned the lesson, the language, and I arrive at a club that has nothing to do with what I left. It has improved a lot, the fans want more and we are in that dynamic, so we are going for more, without stopping, until the sky sets the limit."