Mats Deijl relives crucial penalty: 'People think I'm crazy'

Paul Winters
Go Ahead Eagles' Mats Deijl holds the KNVB Beker after winning the final
Go Ahead Eagles' Mats Deijl holds the KNVB Beker after winning the finalČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Hans van der Valk
Go Ahead Eagles captain Mats Deijl made a very relaxed impression after his side won the KNVB Beker final - something he said people call him "crazy" for.

Go Ahead Eagles won their first KNVB Beker in their 123-year history by beating AZ 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular and extra time. Captain Mats Deijl converted a 99th-minute penalty in regular time to send the hard-fought final into extra time.

The 27-year-old calmly recalls taking the crucial spot-kick. "I was very focused and paid close attention to my breathing. He went in nicely. In the penalty shootout once more, luckily," the captain said.

Mats Deijl gestures towards the Go Ahead Eagles after converting his penalty in the shootout

His calm attitude right after a historic win could earn him some flak, the right-back realised. "Maybe people think I'm crazy. But sorry, that's how I am."

'Great reward'

The last time Go Ahead Eagles won a major trophy was in 1933, when they won their fourth and last national championship. The club reached the Dutch Cup final once before in its history, when Feyenoord beat them 1-0 in 1965.

Deijl emphasised the significance of this win for the team and the city of Deventer. "People in Deventer work very hard to make ends meet every month. This is a great reward for the city and the club. I think, as players, we really realise that later. It's great to be part of this."

Read more about the KNVB Beker final in our match report here

