Mats Deijl relives crucial penalty: 'People think I'm crazy'

Go Ahead Eagles captain Mats Deijl made a very relaxed impression after his side won the KNVB Beker final - something he said people call him "crazy" for.

Go Ahead Eagles won their first KNVB Beker in their 123-year history by beating AZ 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular and extra time. Captain Mats Deijl converted a 99th-minute penalty in regular time to send the hard-fought final into extra time.

The 27-year-old calmly recalls taking the crucial spot-kick. "I was very focused and paid close attention to my breathing. He went in nicely. In the penalty shootout once more, luckily," the captain said.

His calm attitude right after a historic win could earn him some flak, the right-back realised. "Maybe people think I'm crazy. But sorry, that's how I am."

'Great reward'

The last time Go Ahead Eagles won a major trophy was in 1933, when they won their fourth and last national championship. The club reached the Dutch Cup final once before in its history, when Feyenoord beat them 1-0 in 1965.

Deijl emphasised the significance of this win for the team and the city of Deventer. "People in Deventer work very hard to make ends meet every month. This is a great reward for the city and the club. I think, as players, we really realise that later. It's great to be part of this."

