Jari De Busser fulfils boyhood dream: 'I have no words'

Go Ahead Eagles goalkeeper Jari De Busser said he's living his "boyhood dream" after winning his team their first KNVB Beker win in club history.

The Eagles beat AZ 4-2 on penalties after drawing 1-1 over 120 minutes. De Busser was crucial in his team's draw in regular and extra time with 8 saves, one of which came in the 93rd minute of regular time.

The Belgian hero needed some time to process his historic performance in Rotterdam. "Bizarre. I have no words," said the stopper. "I already didn't after the semi-final against PSV. It's a boyhood dream."

De Busser topped his performance with a heroic role in the penalty shootout, in which the Belgian saved two consecutive spot-kicks to get his side on match point. Centre-half Julius Dirksen converted Go Ahead Eagles' fourth and final penalty for the club's first major trophy in nearly 100 years.

"I was always in the right corner and played a bit of a game. That's part of it, too"

