Go Ahead Eagles clinch first-ever KNVB Beker after penalty win over AZ

Go Ahead Eagles won their first KNVB Beker title in club history after beating AZ 4-2 on penalties in Monday's final in Rotterdam.

With captain Jordy Clasie out due to injury and centre-back Alexandre Penetra suspended, AZ manager Maarten Martens called upon 18-year-old Kees Smit and veteran Bruno Martins Indi to fill in the gaps.

Advertisement Advertisement

Go Ahead Eagles boss Paul Simonis had to do without Danish starlet Jakob Breum and Indonesian international Dean James, as in weeks prior, and handed starts to Milan Smit and Aske Adelgaard.

Player ratings Flashscore

A fast-paced opening phase saw both sides move up the pitch with urgency in a sold-out De Kuip. Norwegian full-back David Moller Wolfe got the first shot on goal when the Eagles' defence left him alone, after which former Spurs talent Troy Parrott tested goalkeeper Jari De Busser with a curled effort. The Belgian stopper just got his fingers on it, and Parrott's effort only found the post.

A late push from Go Ahead Eagles got Victor Edvardsen a big opportunity after 37 minutes, but the Swedish striker-turned-midfielder could not finish his 1-on-1 with Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro. Two minor chances followed for the Eagles, but the sides headed into half-time all square.

Referee Danny Makkelie temporarily suspended the game after the Go Ahead Eagles supporters had set off fireworks. The match itself caught fire right after the resumption when Joris Kramer mistimed his effort to clear the ball, instead kicking AZ winger Ernest Poku. After consulting VAR, Makkelie put the ball on the penalty spot - the first time a penalty had been given in the KNVB Beker final in 23 years.

Troy Parrott missed the penalty, but a quick VAR review determined Go Ahead Eagles winger Mathis Suray to have entered the box preemptively before touching the ball, prompting Makkelie to put the ball back on the spot for a retake. Parrott would not miss this second opportunity and put AZ up 1-0 after 54 minutes.

Emphasising playing on the counter, AZ dropped back to form a staunch defensive front, which would not allow Go Ahead Eagles to play their usual free-flowing, creative brand of football.

Late drama

Substitute Soren Tengstedt got a huge chance at equalising for Go Ahead Eagles just seconds after coming on, but the Dane could not finish his chance in front of an open net after Owusu-Oduro had rushed out of his box. Jari De Busser made himself the hero of Deventer shortly after, making two crucial saves in the closing stages.

Oscar Pettersson got a late, late chance to fire at Owusu-Oduro, but the 20-year-old pulled out a magnificent reflex to deny the Swede a dramatic equaliser.

Go Ahead Eagles ended up getting another golden opportunity deep into injury time - AZ midfielder Peer Koopmeiners oversold a tug on his shirt and handled the ball mid-air, prompting Makkelie to give a second spot-kick of the game. Eagles captain Mats Deijl stepped up and did not disappoint, putting his side back in the game in the 99th minute.

Peer Koopmeiners gifted Go Ahead Eagles a penalty deep in injury time ANP / ddp USA / Profimedia

As extra time commenced in Rotterdam, AZ got the bulk of the chances with Eagles defender Gerrit Nauber almost firing the ball past his own goalkeeper, and Zico Buurmeester firing the ball just over De Busser's bar, but it was the Eagles' Pettersson who got the biggest opportunity at putting his side in front. The Swedish winger curled the ball just wide of Owusu-Oduro's far post, keeping the score at 1-1 before heading into the injury time break.

Penalties

Eagles striker Milan Smit got an open chance for the late 2-1 in the 119th minute, but the 22-year-old could not get his effort on target. Mexx Meerdink then got his side's last opportunity, but again found Jari De Busser on his way.

A late penalty shout did not result in a third spot-kick of the day for AZ, resulting in penalties having to decide who would win the 106th KNVB Beker final.

The outstanding Belgian stopper De Busser struck first as he saved AZ's third spot-kick from Zico Buurmeester in the goalkeeper's bottom left corner. De Busser could not be stopped as he saved Mayckel Lahdo's penalty and AZ's fourth, putting his side on match point. Julius Dirksen stepped up for Go Ahead Eagles' fourth and converted, gifting his side the first major trophy in nearly 100 years.

Go Ahead Eagles won their first KNVB Beker in their first final since 1965. With the cup win, Go Ahead Eagles will feature in the League Phase of the UEFA Europa League for their first European main draw in club history.