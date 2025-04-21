Nigeria’s Otele scores twice as Basel thrash Yverdon

Philip Otele scored two goals as FC Basel beat Yverdon Sport 5-0 in the Swiss top league on Monday.

SComing off a win against FC Zurich in their last match, the league leaders kept up their strong form against Paolo Tramezzani’s team.

Otele opened the scoring in the 16th minute after a pass from Metinho. Then, Xherdan Shaqiri made it 2-0 twelve minutes later.

Before the first half ended, Benie Traore from Ivory Coast scored twice, giving Basel a 4-0 lead at halftime.

Otele got his second goal in the 56th minute and was substituted by Anton Kade two minutes later.

The winger, who is on loan from UAE club Al Wahda and was born in Port Harcourt, has now scored 8 goals in 14 league matches this season.