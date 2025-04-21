Chawinga targets European glory to inspire African dream

Lyon and Malawi captain Tabitha Chawinga (28) is keen on winning the Women’s Champions League to inspire the next generation of African players.

The talented striker has played a key role for Les Fenottes in this season’s competition, helping them in their pursuit of a record-extending ninth European title.

Chawinga is the first Malawian to play and score in the prestigious competition, as well as the first from her country to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or. A victory with Lyon would make her the second African, after Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, to win the title.

Beyond personal glory, the former Inter Milan star is motivated by the belief that her victory could inspire young girls across Africa to follow their football dreams and succeed.

"I am the first Malawian to play in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and also to score in the competition. People in Malawi are proud of me, not only in my country but Africa as a whole," Chawinga told Flashscore.com

"In Africa, we love each other and we help each other. Looking at our background in Africa, I (want to) do this for the young kids.

"So many of them always feel like they cannot do it but when they look at me, at Asisat (Oshoala), my sister (Tenwa) and Barbra (Banda), they would have the belief that they can do it.

"We are very strong in Africa, and if we come together, they will be inspired."

After standout performances in Sweden, China, and Italy - where she made history as the first African to win the Serie A Golden Boot with 23 goals - and a strong spell at Paris Saint-Germain, Chawinga joined eight-time European champions Lyon in July 2024.

With the French league title already secured, she now hopes to add the UEFA Women’s Champions League crown to her growing list of honours.

Although Lyon took a big step toward the final with a 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, thanks to goals from Kadidiatou Diani and Melchie Dumornay, the African star Chawinga insists there’s still a lot to fight for in the second leg.

"First of all, I give thanks to God for everything and the (victory) he gave us," Chawinga continued.

"I think both teams were prepared to win, Arsenal are a very good team but of course it is not over yet.

"We still have the return leg to play in France, but we are glad to have collected all three points."

On surviving the Gunners scare in London, she added: "When they (Arsenal) equalised, in my mind and just in that of my teammates, we were focused and eager to regain our lead by scoring another goal.

"Thankfully we scored another goal and that makes us happy as a team.

"My mission in Lyon is very simple, I am here to win and nothing more."

Chawinga, who scored in both legs of Lyon’s quarter-final win over Bayern Munich, will be looking to add to her goal tally when they host Arsenal on April 27.

Impressively, Joe Montemurro’s side are unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions, a streak that dates back to January 18, 2025.