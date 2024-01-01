Lingard scores first goal for FC Seoul

Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard scored for the first time in South Korea.

Lingard is playing for FC Seoul and was recently named as the club’s captain.

The 31-year-old scored a penalty during a league game to help them secure a 2-0 win over Gangwon.

Lingard was playing in the K League 1, with the Seoul World Cup Stadium playing host to the contest.

While the crowd was around half empty, the atmosphere was electric and Lingard stole the show.

He will now be hoping that a first goal in ten appearances can kick start his career in Asia.