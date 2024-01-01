Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Lingard scores first goal for FC Seoul

Lingard scores first goal for FC Seoul
Lingard scores first goal for FC Seoul
Lingard scores first goal for FC SeoulTribalfootball
Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard scored for the first time in South Korea.

Lingard is playing for FC Seoul and was recently named as the club’s captain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 31-year-old scored a penalty during a league game to help them secure a 2-0 win over Gangwon.

Lingard was playing in the K League 1, with the Seoul World Cup Stadium playing host to the contest.

While the crowd was around half empty, the atmosphere was electric and Lingard stole the show.

He will now be hoping that a first goal in ten appearances can kick start his career in Asia.

Mentions
K League 1Lingard JesseSeoulManchester UnitedGangwon
Related Articles
Ex-Man Utd midfielder Lingard proud taking FC Seoul captaincy
Rooney baffled by England squad imbalance: Really shocked!
Ineos insist fans consulted on Old Trafford naming rights