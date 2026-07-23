Rangers sign Serbian midfielder Vanja Dragojevic from Partizan

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Serbian midfielder Vanja Dragojevic from FK Partizan on a four-year contract, with an option for a further season.

The 19-year-old becomes Derek McInnes’ seventh summer signing after captaining Partizan last season.

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A product of Partizan’s youth academy, he spent time on loan at second-tier FK Teleoptik before returning to make his senior debut in the 2024-25 season.

"It feels amazing, and I'm really happy and proud to be part of such a big club like Rangers,” Dragojevic told club media.

"It's a big opportunity, and I can't wait to get started.

"I first heard (the interest) three months ago, and when I heard it I already knew it was very interesting to me because I think the winning mentality that Rangers have is compatible with my mentality."