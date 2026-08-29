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Durosinmi opens up on sensational start to Genk career

Durosinmi opens up on sensational start to Genk career
Durosinmi opens up on sensational start to Genk careerČTK / imago sportfotodienst / David Catry

Rafiu Durosinmi has expressed his delight after extending his impressive scoring run for KRC Genk.

The Nigeria international continued his superb start in Belgium by scoring in the club’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Beveren on Friday night. 

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Durosinmi opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the ninth minute, setting the Smurfs on course for a comfortable win. 

The 23-year-old has now netted four goals in his first four league appearances for the former Belgian champions and he has credited his teammates for helping him settle quickly.“I feel very good and, above all, I am very happy. This is a good start,” Durosinmi told HBVL.

“The team helped me score. We have a lot of quality in the team, and when you have a good group, it becomes easier to play.

“Life in Genk is difficult and different from what I am used to, but from my first day, I have felt good with this team.

“Everyone helps each other, and that makes it easier to settle in quickly and feel at home.”

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