Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Aston Villa medical booked for PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye

Man Utd legend David Beckham reportedly interested in buying iconic French club

Former Arsenal star says Barcola should dodge move to "sick and recovering" Liverpool

Kevin De Bruyne pleads with Arsenal star to make Napoli move: He's different to Hojlund!

Most read on Flashscore News

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool finalise Barcola deal, Enzo agrees terms with Man City

Julian Alvarez reportedly rejects Arsenal after conversation with Arteta

Celtic forward Balikwisha joins Gent on loan with buy option

Celtic forward Balikwisha joins Gent on loan with buy option
Celtic forward Balikwisha joins Gent on loan with buy optionSteve Welsh, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Celtic forward Michel-Ange Balikwisha has joined Belgian club Gent on a season-long loan, with the deal including an option to make the move permanent.

The 25-year-old DR Congo international was developed at Standard Liege before joining Antwerp, where he helped the club win the league and cup double in 2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Balikwisha moved to Celtic a year ago but struggled for regular opportunities, making just 13 appearances, including three starts, without scoring. He has not featured since January.

Gent boss Rik De Mil will hope to revive the winger’s best form following his arrival.

"Balikwisha is an experienced player who knows the Belgian league well," he told his club website.

"He has proven time and again that he can make the difference with an individual piece of skill, an assist, or a goal."

Mentions
Michel-Ange BalikwishaCelticGentFootball transfersJupiler Pro League

Related Articles

West Ham sign Celtic star Engels for record fee

West Ham agree £22M deal for Celtic star Arne Engels in record Championship deal

How Arne Engels could be the missing piece in the puzzle for West Ham United this summer