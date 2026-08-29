Celtic forward Balikwisha joins Gent on loan with buy option

Celtic forward Michel-Ange Balikwisha has joined Belgian club Gent on a season-long loan, with the deal including an option to make the move permanent.

The 25-year-old DR Congo international was developed at Standard Liege before joining Antwerp, where he helped the club win the league and cup double in 2023.

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Balikwisha moved to Celtic a year ago but struggled for regular opportunities, making just 13 appearances, including three starts, without scoring. He has not featured since January.

Gent boss Rik De Mil will hope to revive the winger’s best form following his arrival.

"Balikwisha is an experienced player who knows the Belgian league well," he told his club website.

"He has proven time and again that he can make the difference with an individual piece of skill, an assist, or a goal."