DONE DEAL: Villa winger Young joins Royal Antwerp on loan

Zack Oaten
Aston Villa winger Kadan Young has joined Royal Antwerp on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old was a loan target for a number of clubs in the summer but remained committed to Villa where he has been named on the bench on several occasions under manager Unai Emery.

However, the Belgian side have snapped him up on a six-month loan which will see him fight for a side who are currently battling for a European qualification spot in the Belgian Pro League. 

Young has made two senior appearances this season in the Carabao Cup, and now he will get a strong chance at securing regular football. He has represented England’s youth teams and is certainly one to watch for the future as Villa try to give him a spell of games this season. 

