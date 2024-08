DONE DEAL: Hastings sign Arsenal forward Vigar

Former Arsenal striker Billy Vigar has joined Hastings United.

The young attacker moves to Hastings in a permanent deal.

Vigar spent last season on-loan with Eastbourne Borough in National League South. He also had a spell with Derby County.

Vigar scored four goals in 22 appearances for Arsenal U18s and also played five times for the U21s.

Hastings played in the Isthmian League.