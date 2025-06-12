Pulisic hits back at USMNT legends over Gold Cup absence

Christian Pulisic pushed back against criticism from Landon Donovan and Tim Howard after opting out of this summer's Gold Cup.

The former USMNT stars questioned his commitment to the national team ahead of the tournament kicking off this weekend."You can talk about my performances, whatever you want. But to question my commitment, especially towards the national team? In my opinion that's way out of line," Pulisic told CBS Sports Golazo.

"I try to stay away from it as much as I can. When it comes to those guys, it is tough because I looked up to those guys growing up. Some of those guys were my idols and I respect them so much as players.

"It's tough, especially as well when privately they talk to me and clearly want to show support and be your friend and everything... and then they say something slightly different publicly. That's fine.

"Does it hurt me? Am I surprised by it? Not really, people are always going to have their opinions."

Pulisic added that he offered to play in the two pre-Gold Cup friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland, but the coaching staff chose not to include him.