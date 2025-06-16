Pochettino hopes US win over Trinidad sparks right direction

Mauricio Pochettino said United States’ 5-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in their Gold Cup opener would greatly benefit his team after facing harsh criticism during a four-match losing streak.

The Americans faced pressure after a humiliating 4-0 friendly loss to Switzerland last week but bounced back in California to lead Group D.

Pochettino said starting the Gold Cup with a "good feeling" was important.

"Today's game was also a difficult one, especially because of the negative things that happened in recent weeks," he was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"Some results that haven't gone well always generate a bit of noise. It's important for the players to have that confidence.

"We want to win, but at the same time it's to help the players to perform and to knock (on) the door and say, we can perform for the national team and we can be involved in the next World Cup.

"That is what I expect. Win, and the player really believes that they are having the opportunity...(to) fight for a place in the World Cup."

The US lead Group D ahead of Saudi Arabia, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago. They face Saudi Arabia next in Texas on Thursday.