Finland lose to Netherlands in final match before the Euros

Finland Women lost their five-match unbeaten run on the eve of the 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship thanks to a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands in a warm-up friendly before the tournament.

The homes side's opening goal in Leeuwarden was a gift from the Finnish defence - in the 11th minute, Oona Siren gave the ball away cheaply inside her own area to Esmee Brugts and the ball ran on through to Danielle van de Donk.

The Lyon midfielder drew the goalkeeper before selflessly squaring to Vivianne Miedema, who slotted the ball into the empty net.

After half an hour, it was the same duo who combined for the Oranje's second goal, as Finland again did not cover themselves in glory at the back.

Van de Donk went down in the area, and the Finnish defenders and goalkeeper froze as they expected a whistle from the referee. Only Miedema was alert, and she prodded the ball over the line for her 99th international goal.

The Boreal Owls managed to contain the Dutch in the second half, as the hosts failed to have a shot on goal after the break.

But their victory never looked in doubt, as Finland didn't have an effort on goal themselves until the 94th minute, when Siren atoned for her earlier error with her first international goal.

It was too little too late for Finland, who suffer a first defeat since February, and they now must pick themselves up quickly ahead of their Euro 2025 opener against Iceland on Wednesday.

The Dutch begin their campaign against Wales on 5th July.

