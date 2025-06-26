Athletic Bilbao ready to block Barcelona move for Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao are determined to block Barcelona’s pursuit of Nico Williams, stating their intention to “defend their interests” in discussions with La Liga.

Blaugrana’s sporting director Deco confirmed earlier this week that the club is interested in signing the Spain international, an ambition the Basque team is keen to challenge, citing their rivals’ ongoing financial issues.

Advertisement Advertisement

They have since released a statement confirming they’ve met with La Liga to discuss the matter.

"The meeting was held in Madrid in response to a request from Athletic Club made within the framework of compliance with financial fair play,” the statement read.

"Among the topics discussed was FC Barcelona's ability to sign players after FC Barcelona sporting director Deco publicly acknowledged that they will try to sign a player from our first team.

"Deco's statements add to the public statements made by FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta himself, admitting that the Blaugrana club "is working to be within the 1:1 rule" and that, therefore, it is not currently within the parameters of said rule for registering players."