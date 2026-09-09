Tony Popovic explains reason for rejecting Socceroos four-year contract extension

Australia coach Tony Popovic has revealed he turned down a contract ⁠extension that would have kept him in the job until the 2030 World Cup, preferring to sign a deal ‌only until the end of next year's Asian Cup.

The Socceroos reached the knockout ‌stages of this year's World Cup in the United ‌States, Canada and Mexico before exiting on penalties at the hands ‌of Egypt in the Round of 32.

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"It was my ‌choice to go until the Asian Cup. Although I was offered a four-year deal, I decided to go to the Asian Cup and ‌I think that is something that I think ⁠is good," Popovic told ‌reporters on Tuesday.

"It gives (Football Australia) the opportunity if they want to go ​in a different decision they can, and I'm very comfortable with the decision that's been made."

Popovic took ​over from Graham Arnold in late 2024 and secured Australia an unusually smooth qualification for the first 48-team World Cup.

The ⁠53-year-old former Socceroos defender ​said he was still enjoying the job, particularly the development of young Australian talent.

Australia fielded the youngest squad at the World Cup this year and Popovic said there would be plenty of ‌youthful talent on show at the Asian Cup, which takes place from January 7 to February 5 in Saudi Arabia.

"There will be a lot of young players probably at the Asian Cup, and that will be done without losing any expectation that I believe that we should be challenging for the Asian Cup," he said.

"Once you're there, you want to win it. I think that should happen for Australia."

Australia, who ‌won their sole Asian Cup title on home soil in ​2015, will face Tajikistan, Iraq and Singapore in Group ‌D at the tournament.

Popovic said he would be happy to walk away after that campaign if Football Australia decided to let him go.

"I know the legacy that I will leave behind," he said.

"And if it's someone else that ⁠takes it forward, that's fine. ⁠If it's me, great, ‌we agree to do this together."