Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

JJ Gabriel faces uncertain future after celebrating 16th birthday

Olise comes off bench to inspire France rout of Belgium

Antonio Conte to join Man Utd? Iconic Premier League manager drops hint on future

Liverpool concern as Jacquet suffers injury with France

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldo releases statement detailing fall-out, confirms he remains available for Portugal

On the up: Bafana keep climbing World Rankings as Mosimane boosts his numbers

Norwegian FA files complaints with FIFA committees over peace prize and World Cup sell-off

EXCLUSIVE: 'Not a fan of stripping medals' Shaun Wright-Phillips says on Man City scandal

Neymar pays emotional tribute ahead of Messi's Argentina farewell

Neymar pays emotional tribute ahead of Messi's Argentina farewell
Neymar pays emotional tribute ahead of Messi's Argentina farewellSebo47, SFSI / Alamy / Profimedia

Neymar has paid an emotional tribute to Lionel Messi as his former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain teammate prepares to make his final appearance for Argentina.

The 39-year-old is set to earn his final international cap when the world champions face Benin in a farewell friendly at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Writing on Instagram, the Brazilian reflected on his close friend's immense contribution to football as tributes pour in ahead of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's international swansong.

"Those who love football have taken advantage of you over the years… Today is your last match wearing the jersey of your team, your country, and I hope you enjoy every second," Neymar wrote on Instagram.

"It’s not just Argentina that thanks you, the world thanks you for everything you have done for football. Thank you for making me love football even more, it was an honor to have played against you and even more so to make history alongside you. Thanks Leo."

The pair enjoyed a hugely successful spell together at Barcelona, forming a formidable attacking trio alongside Luis Suarez, before later reuniting at PSG.

Despite the historic rivalry between Brazil and Argentina, Neymar and Messi have maintained a strong friendship throughout their careers.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
NeymarLionel MessiArgentinaBeninPSGFriendly International

Related Articles

As Argentina give Messi one last game, teams in Europe & Africa are paying the cost

Argentina vs Benin: Confirmed team news as Lionel Messi aims to end with a bang

Scaloni sends emotional message to Messi ahead of final game: Only nostalgia remains now