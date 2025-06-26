'We’re full of confidence': Svensson backs Dortmund’s chances

Daniel Svensson became the first Swedish player to score at the newly-expanded FIFA Club World Cup yesterday, notching the only goal for Borussia Dortmund to beat Ulsan Hyundai and secure his side's place in the Round of 16.

After a draw with Fluminense and an entertaining victory over Mamelodi Sundowns, a win of any kind against the already-eliminated Korean side would see Dortmund progress from Group F.

The all-important goal arrived nine minutes before the break - Jobe Bellingham held the ball up inside the area, before squaring to the arriving Swede, who drilled the ball low from 10 yards.

"For our goal, I just took a run into the box, Jobe Bellingham played me in and then I just tried to finish as fast as possible. It was a very nice feeling to score," Svensson told the media after the match.

The goal was one of many chances in the first half for the German side in Cincinnati. For the 23-year-old, that early dominance was key to earning the victory, "Overall, it was a good performance, especially in the first half where we dominated. It was a deserved win."

BVB finished the group in first place with seven points, ahead of Fluminense, and will take their unbeaten run into the Round of 16 where they will face Mexican outfit Monterrey. Having built their way into the tournament, it comes as no surprise that Svensson and his teammates have self-belief.

"We have plenty of confidence. We have been performing better and better. We started off a little bit slow, but I think today it was an overall good performance, so we are confident going into the next round."

