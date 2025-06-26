Monterrey coach Torrent eager to test side in tough Dortmund tie

Tribal Football
Reuters
Monterrey coach Domenec Torrent after the match against Urawa Red Diamonds
Monterrey coach Domenec Torrent after the match against Urawa Red DiamondsKirby Lee / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters
Monterrey coach Domenec Torrent has warned his players that they face another huge challenge at the Club World Cup when they take on Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 in Atlanta on Monday.

The Mexican side advanced to the knockout rounds after their 4-0 thrashing of Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds on Wednesday, with the win securing second place in Group E behind Inter Milan.

"Our next game, we know it's very hard," said Torrent. "They're another European team that has won a lot of things, a lot of prizes and tournaments and championships in Germany and in Europe.

"We've seen them before and at least I have a reference of what we're facing. They are very sound.

"It's not exactly the same as Inter Milan, but it's very similar, so we'll see what happens with our players, because some of them were on the bench - but we can make use of them - and another player had a cold.

"Each game, for me, is like a game of chess, just to see how the opponent is moving the players and how we can do it. Basically, step by step.

"We are going to have three or four days to prepare for this new game, which is excellent for us to showcase our football to the world, Mexican football and Monterrey football."

