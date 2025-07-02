Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid wing-back Fran: Xabi style suits me; we were ready for Juventus to tail off
Real Madrid wing-back Fran Garcia says he's enjoying the style of football new coach Xabi Alonso is trying to bring through.

Fran played a key role in Real Madrid Club World Cup round of 16 win against Juventus.

After the 1-0 win, he said: “Today's game is a reflection of what is happening. The teams are better prepared in the first half and are not so tired. Then, in the second half, we can take advantage. We’re in very good physical condition and that works in our favour.

“The style of play suits me. The approach that the coach wants is to win the ball back as high up the pitch as possible and that'll give us a lot of options to break into the opposition's first third of the pitch and create more chances. That's always good for our forwards. Trent and I have to help out and try to get forward and link up.”

On matchwinner Gonzalo Garcia, Fran added: “Experiencing what I've experienced and coming from where I come from, which is a situation like his or Asencio's, I would tell him to prepare himself and to be ready.

"For him to have this recognition is something to congratulate him on. Keep working. Let all the boys who are here with us and those who are in Madrid who haven't had their chance yet know that everyone is important. I hope we can draw on them a lot.”

