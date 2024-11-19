Sutton says Watkins should play ahead of Kane for England

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins should be England’s first choice striker for the 2026 World Cup campaign.

That is the view of former Villa forward Chris Sutton, who has compared Watkins favorably to current England no.9 Harry Kane.

While Kane is the chief marksman and goal getter for the team, Sutton believes that Watkins may offer the team more.

“I'm not so sure Harry Kane, another 18-19 months further on, whether you like it or not, and he's brilliant at linking the play, a brilliant goal scorer, but if you aren't supplying Harry Kane with chances, I think that he is predictable in the way that he plays and Ollie Watkins isn't,” Sutton said on BBC5Live.

“Ollie Watkins is a guy who will mix his game up and run in behind. The argument is, and I get the argument for Harry Kane of course I do, but he's getting older, he's not as mobile as he once was and then you mentioned the players in behind.

“Can Cole Palmer play a type of pass which Harry Kane did for Jude Bellingham? Yeah, I think he can, albeit it was an exquisite pass.

“We're talking about Phil Foden, you've got (Jack) Grealish, you've mentioned (Jarrod) Bowen, you've got (Bukayo) Saka, (Noni) Madueke, you've got (Anthony) Gordon, you've got Bellingham in those in those areas behind, I mean that's an abundance of talent. Why do you need a striker continuously coming off to clog up that area?

“This might sound ridiculous, but if you're a centre half and you're playing against Ollie Watkins, or Harry Kane, you know what Harry Kane is going to do. Ollie Watkins will mix his game up far better than Harry Kane will – and offer that threat...and that makes Harry Kane easier to play against.”

