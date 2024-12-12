Saudi Arabia celebrate after 2034 World Cup selection: It'll be the tournament of a lifetime

Saudi Arabia has promised to deliver “a tournament of a lifetime” after being selected today as host of the FIFA World Cup 2034 during an extraordinary FIFA Congress session held virtually today.

The Kingdom will bring more teams and more fans meeting in one place than ever before when it welcomes 48 nations to compete across its five proposed host cities 10 years from now.

Advertisement Advertisement

His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, Minister of Sport and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said: “This is a historic moment for Saudi Arabia and a dream come true for all our 32 million people who simply love the game. The Kingdom is on a remarkable journey of transformation under Vision 2030 and today is another huge step forward that reflects and celebrates our progress while looking ahead to an even brighter future.

“Already we look forward to welcoming the world, to sharing our beautiful country, our culture and our deep passion for the game with open arms and warm hearts. And we look forward to delivering a FIFA World Cup 2034TM that creates new opportunities for all.

“We are writing new history and this only possible with the support of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the visionary leadership of His Royal Highness, The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. Today our journey forward continues, and we thank FIFA, it’s Member Associations and the international football family who have entrusted us to deliver one of the world’s greatest-ever sporting events.”

Prince Abdulaziz celebrates Saudi Arabia 2034

Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) President, Yasser Al Misehal said: “Football lives in our hearts so to host a FIFA World CupTM is the ultimate honor and we have been working towards this for a very long time. We welcome the responsibility and opportunity to help grow the game globally for all and make a positive contribution on the world stage. We have taken huge strides in men’s and women’s football and across all of society and the FIFA World Cup 2034TM is an open invitation to the world to join us on this exciting journey ahead. We promise to put on a tournament of a lifetime that leaves a lasting positive impact for the future of football, for players, and for fans.”

Hammad Albalawi, Head of the Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2034 bid team, said: “Football is a common language we share with the world, and this will be a tournament for the entire world to enjoy. We promise a tournament that will welcome all and give something for everyone. Beyond world-class stadiums, fans can look forward to stunning coasts, deserts and mountains while exploring ancient wonders and modern landscapes. It will be a tournament that is easy to get to and easy to get around as we want as many fans as possible from every corner of the world to share the magic of the FIFA World Cup with us.”

With a campaign entitled “Growing. Together.” Saudi Arabia submitted its official bid book for the 2034 FIFA World Cup in July 2024, blueprinting its plan for hosting the tournament. The bid book unveiled the Kingdom’s ambitions to hold the FIFA World Cup across five host cities – Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and NEOM – and in 15 state-of-the art stadiums.

The centerpiece of those will be the new King Salman International Stadium in Riyadh, which will host the opening match as well as the FIFA World Cup Final and will become home to the Saudi National Football Team.

Ten FIFA Fan Festival sites are proposed, including one at King Salman Park in Riyadh, built over 100,000 square meters, and another planned along the iconic Jeddah Waterfront. The compact tournament concept will enable an exceptional experience for players, fans, and officials alike, with outstanding facilities and accommodations to suit every budget – all with short travel times via well-connected transport links. There is less than a two-hour average flight time between the five host cities and visitors to the Kingdom will also benefit from a seamless immigration process.

Saudi Arabia celebrate Saudi Arabia 2034

Fans will have the chance to explore some of the Kingdom’s eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites, as well as appreciate distinctive architecture, delicious food, a vibrant art scene, live music events, and ‘hafawah’ – warm Saudi hospitality.

Having hosted more than 150 international sports events in recent years, including the FIFA Club World Cup in 2023 and the annual Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is gaining a reputation as a world-leading sports hub, with an extensive national infrastructure already in place.

The FIFA World Cup 2034 is expected to further boost the burgeoning tourism industry which has grown exponentially over the past eight years. The number of domestic and international tourists reached over 100 million in 2023, and tourism and entertainment sectors continue to develop at pace across many of its diverse destinations, including NEOM, Qiddiya, the Red Sea, and Diriyah.

Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is developing sport to drive economic growth and improve quality of life. Football is already seeing the benefits, at all levels. There are now more than 300,000 Schools League players (boys and girls), 23 regional youth training centers, and 19 national teams. Football will continue to be a driving force for community, educational, and economic growth in the Kingdom.