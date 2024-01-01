Sanogo recalls Arsenal frustrations: Sent out on-loan against my will

Yaya Sanogo has recalled his time with Arsenal early in his career.

The striker is now playing in China with Qingdao Red Lions.

On the Gunners, he told Foot Mercato: "At first, things went well. I'm doing the 2013 World Cup with the U20s. Everything is going very well on a collective and individual level. We won the World Cup with the golden generation, I finished second best scorer in the competition. Afterwards, I had four, five days of vacation. It was not much for the new environment I was arriving in.

"They wanted me quickly, I arrived the following week for the first match at the Emirates. In the process, I continue with an entry against Fulham, I play in the European Cup against Fenerbahçe. (Arsene) Wenger quickly shows me that he is counting on me. But I was tired. I herniated a disc, I was stopped for five, six months. Wenger knew that fatigue would play tricks on me.

"A small break of three weeks after the World Cup would have been beneficial. When I came back in January, I had a lot of playing time. It's going very well. We win the FA Cup. Where I gained the respect of the supporters' dressing room was when I entered that final (against Hull City). It was touching after the ups and downs I experienced. That was a bonus.

"I asked Wenger to have more playing time. I wanted to come back to France, but he didn't want to. Lille and Bordeaux were interested. When I went on loan to Ajax, that's where Lille wanted me. Hervé Renard wanted to associate me with Jordan Ayew. I'm going to Ajax a little against my will. You are a pro so you play the game. However, these were loans that I mastered because I knew where to go. Afterwards I arrive in Toulouse free of any contract (in 2017)."