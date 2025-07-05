Donnarumma sends message to Musiala after painful collision

Gianluigi Donnarumma was at the center of a heartbreaking moment during the Club World Cup quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Jamal Musiala injured.

As Musiala surged toward the byline, he was caught in a crushing collision between Willian Pacho and the charging goalkeeper.

In a desperate bid to reach the ball, the Italian lunged forward only for Musiala’s leg to be trapped awkwardly beneath him in a moment that left the stadium holding its breath.

Donnarumma was visibly shattered by the accidental collision as he went down on one knee, tears rolling down his face, his gloved hands covering the anguish etched across it.

"All my prayers and well wishes are with you @jamalmusiala10 ????????," he wrote on Instagram.

PSG will face Real Madrid in the last four on July 9 while Brazilian outfit Fluminense is set to meet Chelsea a day earlier.