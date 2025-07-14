PSG president Al-Khelaifi: Losing CWC final will be good for us

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says he remains "proud" of the players despite their Club World Cup final defeat to Chelsea.

PSG missed out on a fifth trophy of the season after losing 3-0 on Sunday in New Jersey.

After the presentation, Al-Khelaifi said: "Congratulations to Chelsea. They deserved their victory. We can be very proud of what we did this season. We wanted to win this Club World Cup, but it's difficult.

"The players gave their all. They were tired. We had a great season, the best in the club's history. We're proud of the players and the staff. This defeat is good for us, for next season. We have to be humble. We're the youngest team in the competition.

"It's time for vacation; the players will be able to rest. We're very proud of this season; it's magnificent. It's true that we lost a final, but I'm proud of the team."

