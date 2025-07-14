PSG coach Luis Enrique explains Chelsea bust-up: I saw Maresca pushing players

PSG coach Luis Enrique defended his role in the final whistle brawl after their Club World Cup final defeat to Chelsea.

PSG were hammered 3-0 in New Jersey on Sunday, with the final ending in an all-in brawl which ended with Enrique slapping Chelsea striker Joao Pedro, who hit the turf in response.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, the Spaniard said: "What happened at the end of the match was a situation that everyone could have avoided. I tried to separate the players; there was tension.

"We should all have prevented the situation from escalating. I have no problem expressing myself. After the match, there was a lot of tension. Everyone was pushing the players because of the tension.

"I saw (Enzo) Maresca pushing players, and others pushing him. These are situations that we should all avoid. So I separated the players."

Enrique also said of the incident: "I'm stupid. He's there, he pushes me, I touch him and he throws himself."

I'm not a loser

Meanwhile, on the game itself, PSG's coach insists they'll bounce back from this disappointing result.

He said: "The first few minutes were very difficult for us; they were full of energy. They did better than us. It's good to make fun of the PSG fans.

"There are always people who criticise, that doesn't bother me. We have to enjoy the holidays now. I'm not a loser. A loser is someone who gives up, who doesn't get back up.

"You can be more or less hated, but everyone who knows me likes me a lot. I don't know if I'm too self-centered, but I'm saying it."