PSG coach Luis Enrique: We dominated Real Madrid

PSG coach Luis Enrique was left delighted with his players after their stunning Club World Cup semifinal victory over Real Madrid.

PSG hammered Real 4-0, with Fabian Ruiz scoring twice, along with Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos.

Afterwards, a pleased Enrique said: "It's always difficult to know that before the match because you have to think about each match to analyse.

"But we are a dominant team that likes to have the ball and it's difficult for opponents to do the same. We started the match with this domination.

"We were lucky during the first ten minutes (on Real's two goals conceded) and then we dominated the match."

Victory for PSG now sets up a final against Chelsea this weekend.