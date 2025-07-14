Chelsea boss Maresca on his world champions: I just love these players

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca paid tribute to his players after winning the Club World Cup final.

Chelsea shocked PSG 3-0 in New Jersey, with Cole Palmer (2) and Joao Pedro scoring the goals.

Afterwards, Maresca said: "I work every day just to prove myself. I try always to learn, I try to do every session, every game, what we can do better, what we can learn. It has been a fantastic season, as you said, but I'm especially happy for the players, because just one year ago, when I joined the club, I said since the first press conference that I was in love in the squad, and it's true.

"But we said many times that the talent is not enough. We need sacrifice, we need togetherness, we need a game plan where all the players think in the same way. And it's just because of them.

"The message was quite clear. I think we won the game in the first 10 minutes, and the message before the game was to let them understand that we are here to win the game. I think the first 10 minutes, the team was there to show that we were there to win the game. That set the tone of the game, and then, again, the quality of the players, the game plan, the experience, everything has to be good."

The Italian also said of Palmer, he added: "These are the games where we expect Cole to appear - in big games and big moments. Once again, he showed how good he is."