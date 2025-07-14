Tribal Football
Palmer takes aim at critics after CWC triumph: People talk s*** about Chelsea!Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy / Profimedia
Cole Palmer says Chelsea were deserved winners of the Club World Cup final against PSG.

Chelsea dominated on the day as Palmer struck twice in the shock 3-0 win.

The England midfielder said afterwards: "It's a great feeling. Even better because everyone doubted us before the game, we knew that. To put a fight on like we did, it's good. 

"I like finals. It's happened again."

On both his goals coming from the right-side of midfield, Palmer stated: "The gaffer put a great gameplan out. He knew where the space was going to be. He tried to free me up as much as possible and I just had to repay him and score some goals."

On manager Enzo Maresca's tactics, Palmer concluded: "He is building something special, something important. Everyone has talked a lot of s*** about us all season but I feel like we are going in the right direction."

