Barcelona set to extend Hansi Flick contract

Barcelona have reportedly opened talks with Hansi Flick and his agent as they seek to extend the German manager's contract.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, the Barcelona board couldn’t be happier with the side’s progress since the 60-year-old took over last summer.

The club’s leadership met up with Flick's agent, Pini Zahavi, to discuss tying him down to a new deal at the La Liga leaders.

Flick initially put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal, meaning his current contract will expire at the end of next season.

Barcelona are on track to win a memorable quadruple, leading the race to win the league back home as well as comfortably beating Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Arch rivals Real Madrid await in the Copa del Rey final, due to be played on April 26th.