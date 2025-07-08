Makelele exclusive: Chelsea icon backing Caicedo for greatness

Chelsea legend Claude Makelele has come to the rescue of striker Nicolas Jackson, shielding him from the mounting waves of criticism surrounding his recent form.

The Senegalese star, who made the move from Villarreal to the Blues, has now wrapped up two seasons at Stamford Bridge, lighting up the pitch with 30 goals and 12 assists in 80 appearances across all competitions.

A standout moment in his career came with a decisive goal in the UEFA Conference League final, underscoring his capacity to perform on the biggest stages. Nevertheless, recent disciplinary setbacks - two red cards in four games - have drawn a barrage of criticism.

His red cards against Newcastle United and Flamengo in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup have sparked concerns over his discipline, prompting fans and pundits to question his temperament. Some are now casting doubt on whether he remains a long-term fit for the London club.

However, the former France international, who himself endured intense pressure during his playing days at Stamford Bridge, highlights Jackson’s selfless style.

"Of course he is doing very well but everybody criticises him. He's one striker who makes sacrifices for his team. I know him, I've been there," Makelele told Flashscore.

"I know he's a good boy you understand. Of course, he needs some help from another striker because he can't play all the games. He wants to play for Chelsea and for me, he's a good player."

Caicedo's quality in midfield

Makelele, widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive midfielders of his generation, played a crucial role during Chelsea's golden era under Jose Mourinho.

After joining from Real Madrid in 2003, he became the lynchpin of a dominant side, helping the club secure back-to-back Premier League titles (2004–05, 2005–06), an FA Cup, two League Cups, and a Community Shield during his five-year spell.

Given his legendary status and lasting influence on the modern holding midfielder role, Makelele was naturally asked about Moises Caicedo, and where he ranks among the world’s elite midfielders.

Makelele said of the Ecuadorian who joined Chelsea from Brighton and Hove Albion: "It's a different generation of midfielders now, but I really like this young player because of how he operates in his role.

"He’s always smiling and consistently puts in a strong performance for Chelsea. If he continues with this level of commitment and gains the right leadership within the team, I believe he can become one of the best midfielders around.

"As we get to know him better, it’s clear he’s one of the team’s best, capable of shaping his own role - because that’s what a true midfielder does."

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge, Caicedo has swiftly established himself as a key figure in the squad. Inspired by Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, he has embraced both players’ qualities and refined them on the pitch.

Are Chelsea Premier League challengers?

Makelele also shared a measured outlook on Chelsea’s Premier League title hopes this season, stressing the importance of patience and focus as the team aims to recover from a challenging campaign.

Last season, Enzo Maresca’s men endured a turbulent campaign marked by bouts of inconsistency and a series of injury setbacks that disrupted their cohesion.

Despite these challenges and struggles to establish a consistent rhythm on the pitch, they showed resilience and ultimately secured a hard-fought fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

When asked if their performance at the Club World Cup signaled a genuine challenge to the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal for the 2025-26 title, the Frenchman replied: "I'm thinking it's early, you know.

"For the moment, I think this team, we need to let them finish this competition (Club World Cup) and after they will be concentrated for the Premier League.

"The Premier League is very tough. It's the most difficult competition in the world."

Chelsea will take on Brazilian side Fluminense in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final on Tuesday at MetLife Stadium, with the winner set to face either Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid in the final.

