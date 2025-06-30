Caicedo highlights Chelsea attitude for victory over Benfica

Moises Caicedo hailed the attitude of Chelsea for their Club World Cup round 16 victory over Benfica on Saturday.

Chelsea are into the quarterfinals after the extra-time win, which was suspended for almost two hours on 85 minutes due to local thunderstorms.

Advertisement Advertisement

Reece James struck first for Chelsea, but after the game's resumption, Benfica drew level through an injury-time penalty.

In extra-time, after Gianluca Prestianni was sent off, Chelsea struck three quickfire goals through Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to win the tie 4-1.

Caicedo was named man-of-the-match afterwards and stated: "The break did (change the game) because the match was almost finished and then we had to stop. That isn’t normal. The team stayed focused and we were able to get the win.

"For sure it was the first time I have experienced this – and for sure for the other players also. We tried to stayed focused, even in the dressing room, and that’s why I think we won the game."

Palmeiras will be tough game

Chelsea will now meet Palmeiras in the quarterfinals.

Caicedo added: "We know it’s a tough tournament but we just need to keep working hard and working well. At the end, we will see (what we can achieve).

"For sure it will be a tough game but the team is going to work hard because it’s going to be an important game for us.

"It’s going to be tough, but we have some days to prepare, and we are going to prepare for that game like we did (against Benfica) and hopefully we can get the win."