Luis Enrique reveals PSG's motivation ahead of showdown with Real Madrid

Luis Enrique and PSG are ready to make more history at the Club World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has lifted the curtain on the fierce determination fueling his squad ahead of their high-stakes FIFA Club World Cup semi-final clash with Real Madrid.

After dispatching Bayern Munich in a thrilling quarter-final, the reigning European champions now have their sights set on the final, but standing in their way are the unbeaten Spaniards, determined to extend their flawless run.

Both teams have met 12 times before, with Los Blancos holding a slight advantage of five wins to the French side’s four, while three matches ended in draws, underscoring the evenly matched nature of their rivalry.

Ahead of the crucial clash at MetLife Stadium, the Spanish tactician revealed the driving force behind the team’s mindset heading into the fixture.

"I have nothing to say, except that it's a Club World Cup semi-final. It means a lot to us and to them, too. We're going to try to control this important match.

"We're close to playing in a final, which is enough to motivate us," Luis Enrique told the media during Tuesday’s pre-match conference.

"It's the end of a long season, but it's possible that the players won't play in this competition again. It's a semi-final in the Club World Cup.

"All the players, staff and management want to make history. We have the opportunity to be world champions once every four years.

"So, Wednesday's game will be motivating, against one of the best clubs in Europe. Our clear objective is to win and reach the final."

Real Madrid remain unbeaten in FIFA Club World Cup matches, boasting a record of 17 wins, three draws, and no losses.

He continued: "Playing Real is a special game, without a doubt. We're happy to play this type of match because it means we've done our job well.

"A semi-final is very motivating. We, the players and the coach, are ready for Wednesday to go out and get to another final.

"There are a lot of things that make this a special match, but it's the opportunity to play in a world final that's important. We need to stay focused on the match and this semi-final."

Impressively, Los Blancos have won 15 of their last 16 games in the tournament since 2014, with their only slip being a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal in this year’s group stage.

Enrique recognises the immense quality within Real Madrid’s squad and believes that Xabi Alonso, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen, possesses everything needed to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"First of all, it's very difficult to analyse this Real side. At the moment, Alonso is starting his work there. So it's difficult to analyse him and say what he is," he continued.

"We know that his players are very strong individually, but this is only the start of his career as Real coach. I think he's got everything he needs to succeed at this club.

"We're in two completely different situations. I've been working at Paris Saint-Germain for two years, and he's a coach who's just arrived in Madrid.

"We're in good form, I don't know who's favourite but I'm sure it'll be a very good match."

This could mark Kylian Mbappe’s first encounter against PSG since his move to Real Madrid in 2024. Notably, the France international has yet to register a goal or assist in any of his previous four matches against his former club - his longest goalless streak against any team in his career.

