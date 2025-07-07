Club World Cup semi-finals: Predictions, best bets and odds

It's the semi-finals of the Club World Cup 2025 from the United States. Four teams enter knowing they are potentially 90 minutes away from competing in Sunday's final, and Flashscore's Frank Monkhouse offers his predictions.

The 32 teams from six confederations have been whittled down to just four hopefuls as the fascinating FIFA Club World Cup 2025 enters the semi-finals. The contenders know they're just one win away from appearing in Sunday's grand final at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, where they'll shoot to become rulers of Planet Football.

Things are getting exciting in the United States, but the hopefuls won't want to look beyond the semis played in midweek. Which two sides will secure a place in the deciding match? The leading online sportsbooks offer over 100 markets on both games, allowing you to pick the winner or play one of the eye-catching specials. There's both teams to score, handicap, correct score, total goals, and plenty more besides.

What is the best approach? After guiding you to multiple winners throughout the tournament, including fantastic profits in the quarter-finals, Flashscore's betting expert Frank Monkhouse offers his preview, predictions, and best bets. Having advised wins for Fluminense and Chelsea on Friday, we enter the semis with confidence, hoping to bag another profit.

Fluminense v Chelsea, Tuesday, 20:00 BST

Fluminense v Chelsea AFP

Brazilian Serie A side Fluminense play English Premier League outfit Chelsea at the scene of this week's final in New Jersey. The home of NFL teams, the New York Giants and New York Jets, fans swap American Football for Association Football as the eyes of the watching world look on. But which team will win?

Tricolour going strong

Fluminense start with a proud unbeaten record after finishing with two draws and a win in Group F to finish behind Borussia Dortmund. Renato Gaucho's men ended goalless with the Germans at the MetLife, beat Ulsan HD 4-2 at this venue, before ending 0-0 with Mamelodi Sundowns in Miami on matchday three.

Since progressing to the knockout rounds, Tricolour upset the odds with a 2-0 win over Italian Serie A side and Champions League finalists Inter Milan. They then battled to a 2-1 victory on Friday, ending Al-Hilal's hopes, thanks to goals from Martinelli and Hercules.

Blues battle on

Chelsea finished as runners-up in Group D behind another Brazilian side, Flamengo, with six points, thanks to two wins and a defeat. The Londoners beat Los Angeles FC 2-0 in Atlanta, lost 3-1 to Flamengo in Philadelphia, before battling back to hammer ES Tunis 3-0 in the City of Brotherly Love in round three.

Advancing to knockout football, Chelsea required extra time to overcome Benfica following an extended delay caused by the weather. There was no such drama for Enzo Maresca's men in the early hours of Saturday morning when beating Brazil's Palmeiras.

Fluminense v Chelsea prediction

Chelsea have endured mixed results against Brazilian competition this summer. They were well beaten by Flamengo last month and needed an own goal to deny Palmeiras in the quarters. Fluminense boasts the better form and is familiar with playing at the MetLife, giving them an edge in an otherwise pick-em contest.

Tip: Fluminense win or draw @ 23/20 (bet365)

Bet explanation: If Fluminense avoid defeat, you'll land the profits.

PSG v Real Madrid, Wednesday, 20:00 BST

PSG v Real Madrid AFP

It's a showdown worthy of winning any tournament in world football, but European giants PSG and Real Madrid meet in the semi-final. Will the current champions of Europe defeat this competition's most successful side? We can't wait to find out.

Parisians were too much for Munich

PSG arrived in the United States fresh from winning their first UEFA Champions League title, thrashing Inter Milan in the final. They topped Group B thanks to two wins and a defeat, including a 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid and a 2-0 win against the Seattle Sounders.

In knockout football, Luis Enrique's team eliminated Inter Miami 4-0 in the Round of 16 and Bayern Munich on Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Late goals from Doue and Dembele kept the dream alive.

Blancos remain unbeaten

Real Madrid began their quest to add a sixth World Cup by topping Group H with seven points from a possible nine. Blancos opened with a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal, before beating the Mexican side Pachuca and the Austrian reps Red Bull Salzburg.

Progressing to the latter stages, Madrid used all their experience to edge Juventus 1-0 in the Round of 16, before hanging on for a stunning 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in East Rutherford over the weekend.

PSG v Real Madrid prediction

Both sides have impressed in the United States this summer, and there's more to come. Wednesday's match will be something special, but do you go with PSG's form or Real Madrid's experience? The French champions have scored six and conceded none in the knockout rounds. Madrid have scored four and conceded two. That organised backline will make the difference.

Tip: PSG win @ 13/10 (bet365)

Bet explanation: If PSG beat Real Madrid in regulation time, your bet pays.

