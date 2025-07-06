First medical tests emerge for Bayern Munich midfielder Musiala

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala won't be seen in action until 2026 after suffering a serious ankle injury.

Musiala came off second best in an ugly collision with PSG goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma during Bayern's Club World Cup quarterfinal defeat on Saturday.

BILD is reporting the first results regarding the extent of the injury came in just a few hours after the match, with a fracture of the left fibula and damaged ligaments emerging.

Regarding recovery times, Musiala is facing an absence of four or five months.

After leaving hospital, the midfielder rejoined the Bayern squad and will fly with the group to Orlando. From there they will then return together to Munich, having been eliminated from the Club World Cup.

