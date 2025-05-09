Ex-Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta in talks with Club World Cup participant

Former Sevilla coach Javier García Pimienta is being lined up for the Club World Cup.

Garcia Pimienta was axed by Sevilla earlier this season and replaced by veteran Joaquin Caparros.

And the former Barca Atletic coach could be offered a swift return for the Club World Cup this summer in the USA.

Egyptian giants Al-Ahly are in talks with Garcia Pimienta about leading them at the Club World Cup, says AS.

Al-Ahly will open their campaign against Leo Messi's Inter Miami and will also share a group stage with Palmeiras and Porto.

Talks between the Egyptians and Garcia Pimienta are now in negotiations about an initial short-term deal.