Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool set Ibrahima Konate asking price amid PSG and Real Madrid interest
Race for the Premier League: Four clubs do battle in Championship play-offs
Amorim does a Mourinho as Man Utd on target to avoid £100M bill
Dean Huijsen hires law firm to force Real Madrid move

Ex-Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta in talks with Club World Cup participant

Carlos Volcano
Ex-Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta in talks with Club World Cup participant
Ex-Sevilla coach Garcia Pimienta in talks with Club World Cup participant Profimedia
Former Sevilla coach Javier García Pimienta is being lined up for the Club World Cup.

Garcia Pimienta was axed by Sevilla earlier this season and replaced by veteran Joaquin Caparros.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And the former Barca Atletic coach could be offered a swift return for the Club World Cup this summer in the USA.

Egyptian giants Al-Ahly are in talks with Garcia Pimienta about leading them at the Club World Cup, says AS.

Al-Ahly will open their campaign against Leo Messi's Inter Miami and will also share a group stage with Palmeiras and Porto.

Talks between the Egyptians and Garcia Pimienta are now in negotiations about an initial short-term deal.

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupLaLigaAl AhlyFC PortoInter MiamiPalmeirasGarcia Pimienta Francisco JavierFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid veteran Vazquez still waiting on contract news
Real Madrid will try to sign Alexander-Arnold before Club World Cup in £850K deal
Real Madrid reach Alexander-Arnold deal; Liverpool to decide CWC chance