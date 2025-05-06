Real Madrid veteran Vazquez still waiting on contract news

Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez remains on track to leave the club this summer.

The wing-back's deal expires at the end of June and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano states there's been no movement from the club about talks over an extension.

Interestingly, Vazquez's deal will expire midway through the Club World Cup.

Romano is reporting: "No changes for Lucas Vázquez’s future at Real Madrid: no contacts over new deal so far and he could leave after Club World Cup.

"The imminent arrival of Trent Alexander Arnold can impact on his future."