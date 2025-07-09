Couto’s Club World Cup performances fuels Dortmund ambitions

Brazil international Yan Couto has his sights set on locking down a starting spot at Borussia Dortmund, with confidence high after a standout Club World Cup.

The right-back featured in every match for the Bundesliga giants before their journey ended in the quarter-finals with a 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in East Rutherford.

Despite initial challenges adapting to the Bundesliga and a new tactical system following his loan move from Manchester City, the 23-year-old is eager for greater responsibility and determined to secure a long-term spot in the squad.

"I came here last season with the intention of playing regularly. I left Girona to get more minutes on the pitch. It was a tough season at first, adjusting to a new environment, but of course, I want to play," Couto told Flashscore.com.

"This tournament (FIFA Club World Cup) gave me that chance, I played in every game, and I think it was a good experience, a good level of competition.

"I want to keep that momentum going and continue getting minutes. I still need to speak with the club and we will see what happens next season. But my desire is clear, I want to stay at Dortmund."

After securing a fourth-place finish in the 2024/25 Bundesliga season, Niko Kovac’s squad travelled to the United States to compete in the global showcase.

They topped their group, which included Fluminense, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Ulsan Hyundai, before their journey came to an end in the quarter-finals against the Spanish side.

Reflecting on the experience, Couto highlights the positives as the team looks ahead. He continued: "I think it’s been a good competition overall. We played well, especially considering how tough it was against Real Madrid.

"Sometimes football is crazy, especially in the final minutes. It was a tough match from start to finish. We kept fighting. When it was 2-1 and then 3-1 to them, I managed to get a penalty and made it 3-2.

"In the very last play, we pushed for an equaliser, I was in the box, almost scored from a cross. It was so close.

"These kinds of matches are never easy, but we learned a lot and will keep moving forward. Even though it’s pre-season, the Club World Cup is a big tournament, and it’s never easy.

"Despite the (weather) conditions, we managed to top our group and had a solid performance against Monterrey. Facing Madrid is always a challenge because they’re one of the best but we gave it our all.

"We aimed for the final, but sometimes things don’t go your way. Still, I’m proud of the effort we put in. Now, we shift focus and look ahead to what’s next."

Despite the disappointment, the defender savoured every moment of the tournament: "The USA is a top country. We’re based in Florida, so the training conditions were really good, and the hotel is excellent.

"The people here have been very welcoming and we enjoyed it a lot. On our days off, the players relax and make the most of it.

"But once we’re back in training, it’s all business. We work hard, stay focused, and prepare the right way. "

Couto also praised Fluminense, one of the tournament’s surprise packages now in the semi-finals. The Brazilian side held Borussia Dortmund to a goalless draw in their opening match at MetLife Stadium.

He added: "I think a lot of people are supporting the Brazilian team, and rightly so. We should encourage them, it’s a great competition, and they’re up against some of the best teams in the world.

"Reaching the semi-final is a real achievement, and they deserve credit for that. I’m happy for them.

"We faced them in the group stage, and it was a tough match. They showed their quality. I’ll definitely keep cheering for the Brazilian team."