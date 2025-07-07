REVEALED: The staggering amount Chelsea raking in from Club World Cup run

Chelsea are earning a staggering amount from their run to the Club World Cup semifinals.

Chelsea will meet former Blues defender Thiago Silva and Fluminense this week in the semifinals.

The Mirror says their run to the final four has seen Chelsea now bank £61m from the FIFA competition.

On offer for the victor from this week's semifinal is £22m.

And should they win the tournament, Chelsea will leave the US with a stunning £90m cheque.