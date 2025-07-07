Club World Cup: Fluminense v Chelsea: predictions, best bets and odds

The stage is set for an exciting semi-final clash at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup as Chelsea take on Fluminense at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, on Tuesday, July 8.

Chelsea, the Conference League winners, come into the match after a hard-fought 2-1 quarter-final victory over Palmeiras.

Fluminense have been the surprise package of the tournament, extending an 11-match unbeaten run with a 2-1 win over Al-Hilal in the quarter-finals.

This encounter marks the ninth meeting between English and Brazilian teams in the Club World Cup, with both nations having won four of the previous eight.

Chelsea have featured in four of those, winning twice (both against Palmeiras) and losing twice. Fluminense’s only previous clash with English opposition ended in a heavy 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the 2023 Club World Cup final.

Which side will reach the final? Keep reading for our preview and expert betting predictions.

Fluminense – Chelsea, Tuesday, 8:00 pm

Fluminense v Chelsea

• Chelsea to qualify – 33/100 with Bet365

• Both teams to score (most booking points) – 1/1 with Bet365

• Caicedo to make at least three tackles – 9/25 with Bet365

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Chelsea to qualify

Chelsea have the experience and squad depth, with Cole Palmer netting his first Club World Cup goal in the quarter-final and Pedro Neto among the tournament’s top dribblers and creators.

Enzo Maresca’s men have had to dig deep in the knockout round, needing extra time against Benfica and a late own goal to beat Palmeiras. Historically, Chelsea has a strong record against Brazilian sides in this competition, having beaten Palmeiras twice.

The Blues are also the only team to face three Brazilian sides in one Club World Cup campaign, giving them unique preparation for the challenge against Fluminense. The odds of 33/100 on Bet365 reflect their solid chances to progress.

Tip: Chelsea to qualify @33/100

Bet explanation: This bet wins if Chelsea advances to the final of the Club World Cup.

Both teams to score

Fluminense are on an 11-match unbeaten run (W8 D3) and have found the net in every Club World Cup game so far.

Chelsea have conceded in both matches against Brazilian sides in this tournament (3-1 loss to Flamengo, 2-1 win over Palmeiras). With creative talents like Jhon Arias (five chances created in the quarter-final) and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer in form, expect both teams to get on the scoresheet.

Despite both teams being so deep into the competition, they have shown strength in depth with Fluminense’s substitutes scoring four goals in this tournament, tied with Chelsea and Palmeiras for the second-most. The two teams have goals coming from everywhere, making “both teams to score” a compelling option at 1/1 on Bet365.

Tip: Both teams to score@1/1

Bet explanation: This bet wins if both Fluminense and Chelsea score at least one goal in the match.

Caicedo to make at least three tackles

Chelsea’s midfield enforcer Moisés Caicedo has been a defensive powerhouse throughout the 2024/25 season and will now come into the Fluminense game fully rested after being suspended for the quarterfinals.

Despite missing the game against Palmeiras, Caicedo is averaging four tackles per game. He is an aggressive ball winner who complements Chelsea’s high pressing style.

With Fluminense expected to sit back and catch the Blues on the counter, Caicedo will likely be called to duty to make tackles and break play.

At odds of 9/25 on Bet365, backing Caicedo to make at least three tackles is a confident bet supported by his consistent defensive output and the tactical demands of this semi-final tie.

Tip: Caicedo to make at least three tackles@9/25

Bet explanation: This bet wins if both Moisés Caicedo makes at least three tackles against Fluminense in regular time.

Fluminense v Chelsea odds

• Fluminense win – 17/4 with Bet365

• Draw – 27/10 with Bet365

• Chelsea win – 7/10 with Bet365

Odds, correct at the time of publication, are subject to change.

