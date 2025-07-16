Chelsea striker Delap: We have got to keep that winning mentality and win more trophies

Chelsea striker Liam Delap has revealed that he thinks the club can go on to major success as they hunt for more trophies.

Chelsea won the Club World Cup in spectacular fashion on Sunday as they fired three past Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. Delap was pivotal in their succes as he scored against ES Tunis in the group stage and made appearances of the bench in the latter stages alongside fellow new signing Joao Pedro.

The England international left relegated Ipswich Town for a move to Stamford Bridge despite interest from several Premier League sides who were desperate to snap him up. However, it seems the young striker has made the right choice after lifting the Club World Cup as he tastes his first bit of success with the Blues.

Speaking to the club website, Delap opened up on his start which he admits he is very proud of.

“It’s a great start for me,' he smiled. 'Now we have to push on into next season and bring more trophies home to this special club.

“We had belief within the squad. I’ve only been here a short time, but I can see everyone is so dialled into what the head coach wants, and everyone is hungry to win.

“We have proved that, and hopefully we can keep proving that in the future.”

Delap showed plenty of promising glimpses of what he will offer Chelsea next season and he hopes that more trophies are yet to come in what is a Blues side who look like real title contenders ahead of the new season.

“There was a lot of talk before the game (about Paris Saint-Germain being favourites), but we had the confidence and belief,' reflected the 22-year-old striker. 'We knew if we executed the game plan we we would win. We showed that.

“Everyone understands that Cole is incredible; he is a special player. But every man on the pitch had their role and we had to be hungry and fight for every ball, every challenge. And then when we had our chances, we had to be clinical. We did that.

“We have got to keep that winning mentality and win more trophies,” he said. “It’s a really special group and I think we can go on to do special things.”