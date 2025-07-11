Enzo Fernandez reveals he nearly fainted due to 'very dangerous' weather conditions

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has revealed he almost fainted due to the 'very dangerous' weather conditions in their 2-0 win over Fluminense.

The 24-year-old and his teammates had to play in the mid-afternoon in temperatures that reached a high 95°F (35°C) as they beat the Brazilian giants.

Officials and FIFA have introduced cooling breaks into the games that are played in such conditions, but Fernandez reiterated just how dangerous it can still be.

"Thank you for asking that question, because honestly, the heat is incredible," he said. "The other day, I got a bit dizzy during a play and had to go down to the ground. Playing in this kind of temperature is very dangerous."

Chelsea will face PSG in the final at the same ground they played against Fluminense in, the Metlife Stadium on Sunday, although temperatures are expected to be cooler at around 79°F (26°C).