Chelsea begin Club World Cup campaign with victory over LAFC

Chelsea opened their Club World Cup campaign with three points in Group D as they beat LAFC 2-0 in what was the first-ever CWC clash between English and American opposition.

On paper, Chelsea were heavy favourites, and the opening stages ran true to form. The American side were pinned firmly in their own half, and it was the Blues doing all the running, which eventually led to the game’s first big chance when Noni Madueke’s left-footed drive was blocked by the legs of Hugo Lloris.

Enzo Maresca’s men were growing frustrated as the half went on, and their frustrations were evidenced by Cole Palmer, whose popshot from 30 yards which landed on the roof of the net was symptomatic of their early struggles.

With an abundance of quality in the ranks though, it always seemed likely that Chelsea would create a gilt-edge opening.

That duly arrived a little over 10 minutes before HT when Pedro Neto was freed in behind before he stepped inside, leaving an LAFC defender on the floor, and slammed home at the near post past Lloris.

The men from Tinseltown knew they had to do something to change the flow of the game at the break, and introducing David Martínez at HT almost paid instant dividends when he curled an effort agonisingly wide from the edge of the area.

But for all LAFC’s early intent in the second half, they were swiftly reminded of Chesea’s capabilities when Nicolas Jackson’s header was heroically blocked on the line by Timothy Tillman.

Denis Bouanga provided an instant response at the other end when he cut inside, in almost identical circumstances to how Neto opened the scoring, only his effort was blocked at the near post by Robert Sánchez.

They were left to rue that missed chance 10 minutes from time when Chelsea doubled their advantage. New signing Liam Delap was involved on debut, floating a cross into the box which Enzo Fernández latched onto and fired into the corner.

Martínez did come close to claiming a late consolation goal for LAFC, but his low drive was repelled by the immovable Sánchez. Neto struck the crossbar with the last kick of the game but Chelsea made an early mark on Group D and showed exactly why they’re favourites to top the group.

A tricky-looking test against Flamengo awaits them next while Steve Cherundolo’s side face off against Esperance de Tunis.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pedro Neto (Chelsea)

