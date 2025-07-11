Chalobah: Facing PSG exciting for Chelsea players

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah says the players are excited facing PSG in the Club World Cup final this weekend.

Chalobah insists they won't face the European champions with any doubts, despite PSG's 4-0 hammering of Real Madrid in their semifinal.

"We’re over the moon," said Chalobah. "It’s been one of our goals since the first game of the tournament and it’s nice to get into the final.

"All we can manage is what happens on the pitch and the boys have done that well throughout this tournament. Now we have one more step."

On new teammates Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, Chalobah also said: "They have both fitted in well. They have both come into the team and played like they’ve been here for years.

"It’s good to have that type of quality and add it to a strong group. We’re really happy for them."

On facing PSG, Chalobah added: "We will prepare the same way we have been preparing for every game.

"Nothing changes, no matter the opponent we play, we will prepare the same. It will be exciting to play one of the best teams in the world, and we will be ready."