Gusto on the CWC final against Paris Saint-Germain: We are focused on lifting the trophy

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto has opened up on the Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG eased their way into the Club World Cup final against Chelsea with a 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid who looked out of place when put up against the Champions League winners. However, now they must face the Blues who will be hoping to add another trophy to their cabinet alongside the Conference League trophy that they lifted at the end of last season.

Chelsea booked their place with a 2-0 win over Brazilian side Fluminense thanks to a brace from new signing Joao Pedro and Gusto spoke to the club website about how they must continue their fine form against the Ligue 1 champions.

“The most important thing is to help the team to show our desire to win, to keep pushing together.

“That’s what we did on Tuesday night and I think that’s why we won. So we are happy to get to this final and we will try to win it.

“It doesn’t matter who we are going to play in the final,’ Gusto added, following the victory over Fluminense. ‘We just have to stay focused on ourselves before the final, stick to our plan and give everything.

“The most important thing was to do the job on Tuesday, and now we are focused on trying to win the final and lift the trophy.”

The final will take place on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium and Chelsea must be at their best to beat a PSG side who embarrassed Madrid in front of thousands of supporters. Gusto will be key to the club’s strength at the back against the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.